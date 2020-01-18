Home / Breaking News / MONTOUTE SUPPORTS CALL FOR TOUGHER GUN LAWS

Allin Fevrier January 18, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The ministry of youth development and sports says it is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of well-loved football coach Cassius Glasgow. The well-known youth football coach was found dead at his cedars residence on Monday January 13th, 2020 with a gunshot to the head. According to the ministry, coach Glasgow affectionately known as “cassi-boom’, embodied the true spirit of a sportsman by his selfless work with children and young people in the Marchand community and surroundings. Minister for national security Hermangild Francis who has vowed to reform Saint Lucia’s gun laws also paid tribute to the slain coach.

