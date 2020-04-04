Home / Breaking News / MONTOUTE LEADS COVID-19 RELIEF CHARGE

MONTOUTE LEADS COVID-19 RELIEF CHARGE

Allin Fevrier April 4, 2020

Minister for social transformation and Gros Islet mp Lenard Spider Montoute has vowed to accelerate relief assistance to the less fortunate during the covid-19 curfew. The minister, who visited the studios of radio 100 on Friday, admitted that Saint Lucians were caught off-guard by the 24-hour curfew, which he says was in the best interest of the health of the nation. Despite some hiccups with logistics and timing, Montoute expressed resolve to work diligently to get the aid to the people who need it most.

