‘MONKEY’ BACK IN COURT

Francis Lalanne alias ‘Monkey’ made another appearance before the courts on October 27th, 2017.

The Balata resident, who was last in court in august on charges of theft and the preparation of a crime, has been charged for the offence of handling stolen goods.

According to reports, the most recent charges stem from Lalanne being found with laptops which were allegedly stolen from vehicles at Pointe Seraphine, as Saint Lucians patronized the logos hope.

Lalanne appeared before the First District Court in Castries in connection with this incident.

The 51-year-old man was granted bail in July, after police recovered 26 vehicle keys, 2 alarm remotes and 68 key tags at his Balata residence.

He also charged with theft after being accused of breaking into a vehicle belonging to a senior civil servant in June this year and stealing an Ipad.

Lalanne last appeared in court on October 20th, for a sufficiency hearing on those two charges. That matter was adjourned to January 2018.