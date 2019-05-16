The Monchy minibus operators on Wednesday gave notice of their intention to take strike action, if the roads are not repaired.
The bus operators appear to have the support of some of the commuters.
For a route that never have any buses what y’all going on strike for ? For the sake of monchy bus operators you cannot have a job that relieves you pass 6:30/7pm. It’s ridiculous, every time you stand up in this gap you’re at the mercy of individuals who pass in. How is a place so close to Rodney bay lacking like this ???? And if someone decides to make an extra buck and come pick up passengers they have the audacity to report them ! Report for what exactly ??! Not like they’re operating passing sunset. It’s disgusting and this needs to be addressed.
Well said this is so true
…these driver offer very bad service not only that their operating hours suck!!!! The are ignorant….. 6am workers depend on somairey ( gros islet) bus driver. You want better roads so your’ll can pack at your home at 5pm….Choops tun