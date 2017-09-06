Moncherry Resumes Duties as Top Cop

Notice from the Press Relations Office of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force [RSLPF] has confirmed, as of Monday, September 4, 2017, Mr. Severin Moncherry has resumed (from vacation leave) as the Commissioner of Police. Mr. Milton Desir returns to his substantive position as the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Other changes at Chesterfield include a replacement at the Press Office; Sergeant 86 Elvis Thomas is the new officer in charge of the Press Relations Office, taking over from Acting Corporal 806 Ann Joseph.

