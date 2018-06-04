Home / News Updates / MON REPOS MAN DEAD FOLLOWING STABBING INCIDENT

MON REPOS MAN DEAD FOLLOWING STABBING INCIDENT

Rehani Isidore June 4, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Another young life has been lost as Saint Lucia’s homicide toll for 2018 climbs to 14. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of 29-year-old Stephen James of Patience, Mon Repos over the weekend.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

OECS Commission, CDB to host regional Building Standards Forum

[Press release] Caribbean countries are still recovering and rebuilding from the ravages of the 2017 hurricane …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: