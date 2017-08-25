Mon Repos Bus Drivers Association Sponsors Free Rides for School Students

The Mon Repos Bus Drivers Association is assisting residents and providing a child with free transportation in need with for 5 years at Secondary School.

The donations are the association’s small gesture of giving back and saying thank you to its customers.

This week, Mon Repos Bus Drivers presented two fire victims of Micoud North with a contribution of $500.

The association went one-step further and decided to sponsor a student by offering transportation free of charge for the duration at secondary school.

The presentations, which were made near the Vieux-Fort Southern bus, stand, is the drivers way of saying the value their passengers.

The Mon Repos Bus Drivers Association will continue to seek to effect positive change in the south.