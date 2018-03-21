42-year-old boat captain Mervin Gilbert and 33-year-old Jermaine Edward
MISSING VIEUX FORT FISHERMEN REPORTEDLY FOUND DEAD
Rehani Isidore
March 21, 2018
The worst fears of loved ones of two missing Vieux Fort fishermen have been realized.
News4orce first reported two weeks ago that Jermaine Edwards and Mervin Gilbert, both of the West Hall Group area, embarked on a fishing expedition in the early hours of 1 March, 2018.
They were never seen alive again.
ive worked on a cruiseship years as a a born lucian the guys should have emergency equiptment by now 2018 a lilte flare radio gps .. it would be good for them it cost a bit to have it but better spend the money be safe than never…….