Miss Dilly’s Supermarket Cathlina Lawrence is the Queen of Gros-Islet 2017.

The Gros-Islet community hosted the 7th edition of the Pageant featuring the Fantastic 5 at the Royalton Saint Lucia on Sunday, August 27th.

5 contestants from Massade, Rodney Bay, Monchy, Corinth, and Caye Manje vied for the crown for the first time following a hiatus for the pageant.

However, in the end the Miss Dilly’s Supermarket won over the judges and took home the top prize.

Miss Metro Construction Alisha Wells who was the First Runner Up was also adjudged Miss Popularity Online and the Contestant with the most tickets sold for the pageant

The 2017 Queen of Gros-Islet also won Miss Congeniality, Best in swimsuit, Best Interview and Best Talent.

National Carnival Queen Miss HTS Radio 100 Chancy Fontenelle had high praise for the contestants.

Miss Royalton St. Lucia, Gina George was adjudged 2nd runner’ up. George also copped the Best Creative Wear award.

Miss Shoe Rehab, Kimma Alphonse won Miss Photogenic and Best in Costume.