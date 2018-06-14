Home / News Updates / Miss Dennery Contestants Continue Sponsorship Tour
The Fab 5! The Miss Dennery 2018 contestants.

Miss Dennery Contestants Continue Sponsorship Tour

Alison Kentish June 13, 2018 News Updates, Recent News, Top Stories Leave a comment

The Dennery 5 are continuing their preparations for the upcoming community beauty pageant with visits to their corporate sponsors.

Miss Bounty and Miss Dennery Business Community were the latest contestants to undertake a tour of the participating commercial houses.

