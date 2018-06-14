The Fab 5! The Miss Dennery 2018 contestants.
Miss Dennery Contestants Continue Sponsorship Tour
Alison Kentish
June 13, 2018
The Dennery 5 are continuing their preparations for the upcoming community beauty pageant with visits to their corporate sponsors.
Miss Bounty and Miss Dennery Business Community were the latest contestants to undertake a tour of the participating commercial houses.
