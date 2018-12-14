Home / News Updates / MINISTRY OF HEALTH DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRAINING

MINISTRY OF HEALTH DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRAINING

Stephy Anius December 14, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The Department of Health and Wellness is continuing its work towards strengthening the Diabetic Retinopathy services in Saint Lucia through training of health care professionals.  These efforts may help stave blindness among diabetics.

