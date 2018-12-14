MINISTRY OF HEALTH DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRAINING

The Department of Health and Wellness is continuing its work towards strengthening the Diabetic Retinopathy services in Saint Lucia through training of health care professionals. These efforts may help stave blindness among diabetics.
