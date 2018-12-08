MINISTER OF HEALTH RESPONDS TO PICTURES OF MAN ON FLOOR AT VH

The Minister for Health Senator Mary Issac is being called upon to withdraw her statement on the image of a patient lying on the floor at Victoria Hospital.
Senator Issac in a response to the post initially carried by Great Vision Design (GVD) TV, cast doubt on the authenticity of the picture and attributed it to political mischief.
Viteous Peters of GVD said he took the picture himself while at the hospital.
He says he is not one to engage in political mischief and calls on the Health Minister to withdraw her statement.
Vitus, you need to be very careful. You cannot involve the staff in your crap, you are playing with people’s livliehood. Do you know how shortstaffed the hospital is? Do you know what intervention’s were done for the patient prior to you being there? Additionally, tell the people how the man was the one who placed himself on the floor. This was in poor taste. I WISH that the nurse had put him on the bed for heart patients only for your relative to come in with a heart attack, let’s see how you would spin the story then. You are dead wrong. Furthermore, would you prefer that the nurse construct a bed? I would love for us to improve our healthcare system, but this was not the way. Did you even have consent to photograph the man? You should be sued.
Perhaps the call should be to withdraw Mary Francis. That woman is useless.