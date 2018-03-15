Minister Hermangild Francis Meets with Management and Staff of the Forensic Lab

Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Honourable Hermangild Francis sat with the management and staff of the Saint Lucia Forensic Science Laboratory Wednesday to discuss the way ahead, as the lab continues to reposition and ensure that a number of services come online.

The Minister commended the staff for remaining steadfast in upholding the mandate of the Forensic Lab as the institution continues to grow.

“I want to thank you for multi-tasking while concerted attempts are being made to fill existing vacancies”.

Minister Francis gave the assurance that staffing and rehabilitation works to the building will form part of the short term priorities for the laboratory. Key vacancies to be filled include the post of Deputy Director, and Forensic Assistants.

Director of Forensic Science Services Ms. Fernanda Henry indicated that filling these vacancies will be pivotal to the work of the Forensic Science Lab. She thanked the Government of Saint Lucia for the demonstration of support by addressing the needs of the lab.

Ms. Henry also indicated that the support of the staff has been paramount to lab’s operations, while the support of Minister Hermangild Francis has been unwavering.

“I am pleased with the strides being made. It was definitely encouraging to have the Minister with responsibility for the Forensic Science Laboratory Honourable Hermangild Francis here to sit with us, to appreciate how the staff is coping, listen to their concerns and field questions. He also joined us in articulating the way forward”.

Minister Francis says he endeavors to do his utmost to ensure that public confidence in the work of the St. Lucia Forensic Science Lab is significantly increased.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

