Minister for National Security Holds MISPA Position

[Press release] Saint Lucia’s Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Honourable Hermingild Francis has been elected by proclamation, as the First Vice Chair of the Ministers Responsible for Public Security of the Americas and Caribbean or (MISPA) conference.

Minister Francis will hold this position until 2019. The Sixth MISPA was recently held in San Pedro, Honduras from October 10 – 11, 2017.

The MISPA dialogue took the form of three panel discussions with topics ranging from Inter-Agency Cooperation, Coordination and Communication; to Design and Implementation of Information and Knowledge Systems for better Public Security Management, and the final topic: Public Security Transparency, Monitoring and Oversight Mechanisms.

Minister Francis says the objective of the dialogue was mainly to identify progress and challenges related to the management of Public Security and additionally, to identify specific proposals which can be developed as part of the working agendas of MISPA.

Convened by the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), the forum seeks, among other objectives, to promote ministerial dialogue on the pillars of public security established in the Commitment to Public Security in the Americas: the prevention of crime, violence and insecurity.