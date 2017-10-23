Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Visits Renovation Project at Soufriere Fire Station

Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Senator the Honourable Hermingild Francis has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to improving working conditions for the island’s fire officers and other uniformed officers serving the state.

The minister who toured the Soufriere Fire Station on Friday October 20, 2017 interacted with Station Heads and officers in order to gauge their satisfaction with the project.

The delegation was led by the Acting Chief Fire Officer Mr. Joseph Joseph, and comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Justice and National Security and invited guests.

Minister Francis says he was aware of the deplorable conditions at the Soufriere Fire Station and did all he could to ensure the Station’s plight was addressed in a timely manner. He also commended Government for moving expeditiously to secure funding for the much needed renovation project.

After a firsthand inspection of the newly completed works, Minister Francis expressed satisfaction with the professionalism of the contractor. He also praised the Fire Service Association, the Acting Chief Fire Officer and the staff of the Soufriere Fire Station for their forbearance and support during the period that working conditions were not as conducive as they ought to have been.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Mr. Joseph Joseph stated his gratitude for the project and indicated that there are works ongoing to improve conditions at several other fire stations throughout the island.