MINISTER BEAUBRUN REAFFIRMS FAMILY VALUES STANCE

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun does not believe households run by same-sex couples are in her words, ‘ideal’ for children.

The Castries Central MP responded to questions about her hard-line views on same-sex couples and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual [LGBT] minority.

The Minister had reaffirmed her opposition to relaxing laws considered anti-LGBT during the recent world conference of families meeting held in November in Saint Lucia.