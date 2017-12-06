Home / News Updates / MINISTER BEAUBRUN REAFFIRMS FAMILY VALUES STANCE
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun

MINISTER BEAUBRUN REAFFIRMS FAMILY VALUES STANCE

Rehani Isidore December 5, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun does not believe households run by same-sex couples are in her words, ‘ideal’ for children.

The Castries Central MP responded to questions about her hard-line views on same-sex couples and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual [LGBT] minority.

The Minister had reaffirmed her opposition to relaxing laws considered anti-LGBT during the recent world conference of families meeting held in November in Saint Lucia.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Invest Saint Lucia Shake-up, CEO Out 

Gillray Cadet who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Invest Saint Lucia [ISL] in …

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    December 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    stand up for what is right sara breabrin right and wrong is not decided by what the majourity thinks but by what is true.

    Reply

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: