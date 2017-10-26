Minister admits there is a lack of structure in St. Lucia’s sports arena

The Minister of Youth Development & Sports Edmund Estephane met with members of the sports media earlier on Thursday to discuss the way forward in sports. Permanent Secretary Donavon Williams emphasized that Thursday’s meeting would take the form of a discussion on sports development, instead of the usual press conference.

The minister admitted that there is a lack of structure in the sports arena.

Edmund Estephane- Minister of Youth Development & Sports.

A number of items were brought to the table, including the involvement of Sports St. Lucia Inc in overall facility management island wide. Of late, photos along with the hashtag #saveourfields have been circulating on social media, depicting the deplorable state of playing fields throughout the island. Some of the fields in urgent need of attention include the Piaye Playing Field, and the Morne Cayenne Playing Field.

Edmund Estephane- Minister of Youth Development & Sports.

Also discussed was the involvement of the St. Lucia National Lotteries in resource distribution as it pertains to sports and the need for a strategic approach as it pertains to venues and the amenities provided to the communities, including lights.

Minister Estephane indicated that the meeting was in keeping with his desire to meet with various stakeholders in the sports fraternity.