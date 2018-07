The national carnival festivities were widely labelled as well-organised and orderly. However, for commuters from the north seeking to head home at the end of the carnival, were left stranded for hours, as most minibus operators opted not to work on that date because of the change to the route to Castries. Many of the drivers said it was simply not worth the hassle.

