Mini Zoo closed for the construction

The Forests and Lands Resources Department would like to inform the General Public that its Mini Zoo, located at the Gabriel Charles Forestry Complex in Union, will be officially closed for the construction of the new Wildlife Conservation and Education Centre.

The closure is in effect from Tuesday March 13th, until further notice.

The Department regrets any inconveniences caused to the public. Should any further information be required, please contact Mr. Pius Haynes at telephone number 518-7154 or email

pius.haynes@govt.lc.

