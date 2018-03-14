Home / News Updates / Mini Zoo closed for the construction

Mini Zoo closed for the construction

Rehani Isidore March 14, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Forests and Lands Resources Department would like to inform the General Public that its Mini Zoo, located at the Gabriel Charles Forestry Complex in Union, will be officially closed for the construction of the new Wildlife Conservation and Education Centre.

The closure is in effect from Tuesday March 13th, until further notice.

The Department regrets any inconveniences caused to the public.  Should any further information be required, please contact Mr. Pius Haynes at telephone number 518-7154 or email

pius.haynes@govt.lc.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

OPPOSITION LEADER SEEKS TO REBUT EU BLACKLIST NARRATIVE

Opposition Leader Philip J Pierre has doubled down on claims that the Allen Chastanet government …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: