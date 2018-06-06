Min of Health goes ‘live’

[Press release] The Ministry of Health and Wellness has now gone “Live” with yet another phase of its Health Management Information System (HMIS) aimed at improving health service delivery.

One Patient, One Record across the public health system is what this phase is geared at achieving by seamlessly connecting all wellness centres and public hospitals on island.

The issue of each hospital or public health facility having its own silo of medical records will soon come to an end with one centralized record accessible anywhere a patient receives medical care. Riomed Ltd, a UK based company, has been contracted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to roll out its core product called CELLMA. CELLMA has between launched across the Caribbean. Colin Kowlessar is the Senior Project Manager with Riomed LTD.

“So this phase we are launching the patient administration, scheduling and billing aspects of the CELLMA module. So basically at all the institutions OKEUH, Victoria, St. Jude, Mental Wellness and Turning Point they’ll be having a centralized registration with one patient, one record across all institutions and relevant billing for all of these.”

Sheralin Monrose, Information Systems Manager attached to the Health Management Information System (HMIS) in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, stated that 32 of the 35 Wellness Centres on island have been connected via the Health Management Information System.

“This part of the implementation, we’re tackling the hospitals. So this Riomed or SELMA as the application is called will be integrated with the primary healthcare information system (SLUHIS) to create this unique one patient, one record so that patients who access care, be it at the hospital or primary care, their records could be shared across where necessary.”

