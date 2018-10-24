MIGHTY SHADOW DIES AT AGE 77

Calypso Lovers, The Artistic Community And The Region Are Mourning The Death Of Legendary Trinidadian Calypsonian Winston ‘The Mighty Shadow’ Bailey. The Mighty Shadow Died At Hospital On October 23rd, After Suffering A Stroke Over The Weekend.

