Home / News Updates / MIGHTY SHADOW DIES AT AGE 77

MIGHTY SHADOW DIES AT AGE 77

Jaymi Lascaris October 23, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Calypso Lovers, The Artistic Community And The Region Are Mourning The Death Of Legendary Trinidadian Calypsonian Winston ‘The Mighty Shadow’ Bailey. The Mighty Shadow Died At Hospital On October 23rd, After Suffering A Stroke Over The Weekend.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

CUBAN AMBASSADOR ENDS SAINT LUCIA MISSION

It Was With A Heavy Heart That The Humanistic Solidarity Association Of Saint Lucia Bade …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: