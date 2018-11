A Senior Micoud Resident Says She Fought Off An Intruder After He Allegedly Tried To Lure Her Out Of Her Home Last Saturday Night. The Accused Is Reportedly In Police Custody After What One Resident Claims Was The Latest In A Series Of Attacks On Elderly Older Micoud Women.

