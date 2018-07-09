Micoud Carnival Committee to hold sashing ceremony

[Press release] Sash with Class 2018

The Micoud Carnival Committee will on Saturday 21st July 2018 host its Carnival pageant at the Ti Rocher Micoud Multipurpose Center.

In keeping with its vision: “To build on local culture and artistic expressions by encouraging and promoting unique community talents”, the Micoud Carnival Committee held its 2018 sashing Ceremony on Friday 06th July, 2018 at the Micoud Multipurpose Center. The event was held under the theme: ANNOU ALE` OUR JOURNEY CONTINUES. It’s the second sashing ceremony organized by the committee as a need to officially and publicly recognize the sponsors of the event.

The 2018 Micoud Carnival Queen Contestants are

Kershana Ramine – Miss Tropical Solar

Nelma Gonzague – Miss Bounty

Tunisia President– Miss All Steel Roofing

Leyniah Cox-Miss Brice and Company

Niah Moncherry –Miss Climax

Chairperson of the Pageant Committee, Miss Zena George expressed gratitude to the sponsors for supporting the development of young women in the district. To the contestants she said, “You guys are amazing. Never let anyone tell you, you cannot be what you want to be. The spot light is yours own it”.

Dr. Gale Rigobert, Parliamentary Representative for Micoud North, she expressed her support for Micoud Carnival, thanked the committee for their hard work and wished the contestants all the best at the pageant.

Among the highlights of the evening were the sashing of the contestants by their sponsor Bounty Rum, Climax, Brice and Company, Tropical Solar and All Steel Roofing. Other highlights included performances by St. Lucys Steel pan and Glen Henry.

