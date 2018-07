MIA MOTTLEY TO CARICOM: ‘TIME TO ACT IS NOW’

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley has called on regional leaders to move past talks on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and take action.

The calls were made at the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), taking place in Jamaica this week.

