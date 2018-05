MIA MOTTLEY IS BARBADOS’ FIRST FEMALE PM

Barbadians have elected Hon. Mia Mottley as their first female Prime Minister.

Mottley’s Barbados Labour Party (BLP) thrashed the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), securing all 30 of the country’s seats in the House of Assembly.

Alison Kentish takes a look at her historic win – and her surprising connection to Saint Lucian politics.

