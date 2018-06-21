Home / News Updates / MET OFFICE URGES CAUTION; WARNS AGAINST INCLEMENT WEATHER PANIC

MET OFFICE URGES CAUTION; WARNS AGAINST INCLEMENT WEATHER PANIC

Rehani Isidore June 21, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

As Saint Lucia continues to feel the effects of one of a number of tropical waves formed in the Atlantic, the Director of Met Services says while the public should always be on guard, the current one is not that serious.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

OUT WITH MERCURY BEACH IN WITH MERCURY FEST

The popular mercury beach event is no more for Saint Lucia, but tourism officials say …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: