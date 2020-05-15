Saint Lucia will be moving from one extreme to the another. So says director of the met services Andre joyeux. He advises Saint Lucians brace themselves for an above-average hurricane season and surprisingly a continued prolonged dry spell.
Emergency response professionals are preparing to deal with the approaching hurricane season while safe-guarding lives …