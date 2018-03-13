Meeting with ministers discussed plastic crates scenario

[Press Release] Representatives from Windward Islands Packaging Company Limited (WINERA) and the Leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) met with Hon. Bradly Felix, Minister for Commerce, Industry, and Investment Tuesday March 13, 2018.

The meeting discussed the possibility of importing plastic crates in which bananas would be exported.

The NWU made it abundantly clear that it would not support the importation of plastic crates that would phase out the production of carton boxes made by WINERA for the banana industry.

The NWU suggested that WINERA and its respective shareholders which include Government should quickly mount an investigation to determine the cost of the equipment for making the crates. That equipment should be purchased and the factory for the production of the plastic crates could be established in Choiseul, Anse la Raye or Canaries. This would mean creating employment for the west coast region.

The meeting agreed that an appeal should be made to push back the July 2018 date given as the cut-off point so as to facilitate the process of collating all the necessary information to inform the final decision on the said plant. Minister Ezekiel Joseph, Minister for Agriculture and Hon. Herod Stanislaus, Minister in the Ministry for Economic Development and Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere were also in attendance.

