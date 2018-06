Five beautiful and talented young ladies from the Mabouya Valley will vie for the title of miss Mabouya Valley on Saturday June 2nd.

The event’s organizers are promising an exciting night of pageantry.

The Event’s Company of Saint Lucia has endorsed the pageant and produced a special video introducing the contestants to the public.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit