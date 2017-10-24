“Meet The Commissioner” Town Hall moves to Fond St. Jacques, Soufriere

PRESS RELEASE: The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force will be hosting its “Meet The Commissioner” Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, October 25 2017 at 6: 00 p.m. in Soufriere.

The meeting will take place at the Fond St. Jacques Resource Center.

All residents of Fond St. Jacques and environs are invited to this meeting, where they will have the opportunity to meet the executive of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force.

The “Meet The Commissioner” Town Hall Meeting is a community policing initiative where citizens have the opportunity to voice their concerns and suggestions about crime and policing in their respective communities.