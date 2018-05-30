Home / News Updates / MEET SOUFRIERE’S NEWLY MINTED CENTENARIAN
Centenarian Laurie Mondesir with her uncle His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac,

MEET SOUFRIERE’S NEWLY MINTED CENTENARIAN

Rehani Isidore May 29, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The quote; “the apple doesn’t fall too far from tree”, rings true for centenarian Laurie Mondesir of Soufriere. Born in 1918, Mondesir was as fortunate as her mother to hit the milestone birthday.

Her mother died at the age of 112.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER WANTS CANNABIS CONSULTATION

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis is calling for patience from marijuana decriminalization advocates. Last week, …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: