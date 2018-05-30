MEET SOUFRIERE’S NEWLY MINTED CENTENARIAN

The quote; “the apple doesn’t fall too far from tree”, rings true for centenarian Laurie Mondesir of Soufriere. Born in 1918, Mondesir was as fortunate as her mother to hit the milestone birthday.
Her mother died at the age of 112.
