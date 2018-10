The Forestry Division And The Saint Lucia National Trust Continue To Collaborate On A Project That Hopes To Reduce The Number Of Snake Bites By 80%, While Ensuring That The Fer De Lance Population Remains Stable. On Thursday, The Partners Brought Medical Professionals Together, To Learn More About The Endangered Snake And Treatment For Bites.

