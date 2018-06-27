Media personalities to feature in charity swim event

St Lucia Channel Swim along with Sea Jays Swim Club will host a Charity Relay swim at the end of the Open Water swim meet scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 8th at Reduit Beach in front of the St Lucia Yacht Club. The charity relay is estimated to start at 10 AM after the completion of the other events that morning.

The organizers have banded a Charity Relay swim featuring several media personalities including Christian Wayne and Terry Finisterre. Participants in this charity event will also include local national swimmers as well as local national swim coaches and sponsors of the 3 day St Lucia Channel Swim event.

The funds raised are to benefit TOGS – The Oliver Gobat Sports Fund. With their generous financial support throughout the year, TOGS provides opportunities to many local athletes in various sports disciplines allowing them to further their training and compete in competitions. Mrs. Helen Gobat in a statement to the St Lucia Channel swim organizers recently indicated “we about to run out of funds so this event would be well timed.”

The general public, sporting fraternities and clubs, local corporate sponsors are urged to come out and support this Charity Relay Swim.

Donations can be made during the Karen Beaubrun Memorial Swim Meet or on the morning of the vent at St Lucia Yacht Club. You can also contact event organizers at sluchannelswim@publicist.com.

