MEASURES TO ADDRESS COVID-19

The Government of Saint Lucia has announced the Implementation of

Heightened Protocol and Social Distancing Regime with measures which

come into effect from Monday 23rd March to Sunday April 5th 2020.

The measures announced by Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet are

as follows:

• Partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for

a two-week period commencing from date of Monday 23rd March to

Sunday April 5th 2020

ESSENTIAL SERVICES WHICH WILL CONTINUE INCLUDE:

• Emergency Services: Fire, Police as well as private security services.

• Border Control: Saint Lucia will strengthen, tighten and escalate port

health protocols as part of its heightened protocols.

• Utilities (Wasco, Lucelec, telecoms),

• Sanitation collection and disposal,

• Supermarkets/minimarts/shops, bakeries, & pharmacies,

• Petrol/Gas stations,

• Air and Seaports operations (to facilitate cargo handling and US flights if

they are still flying, to allow for return of nationals returning home)

• Limited public transportation services,

• Limited banking services,

• Trucking services related to movement and delivery of essential supplies

and the food chain.

• Restaurants and Fast Food services only those who do take away/take out,

delivery or drive through capabilities will be allowed to open

• Manufacturing activities related to production of food, water and products

of personal hygiene

• Providers of Cleaning Services

PLEASE NOTE: Those operations and business that can continue delivery

of services under a working-from-home environment are encouraged to do

so. Businesses which cannot operate with work-from-home will shut down for

the stipulated time period.