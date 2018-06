M&C Drugstore is hosting a health and wellness fair to commemorate Commonwealth Pharmacy Week 2018.

The fair will be held at the William Peter Boulevard on Friday 15th June.

Pharmacist at M&C Drugstore Bridge Street Akeema Jankie spoke to News4orce about the fair and the activities that the company has undertaken this week, in the lead-up to the event.

She says a number of key partners, including medical entities and health professionals, will be participating in the fair.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit