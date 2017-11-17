Home / News Updates / MC DONALD CALLS OUT SLP ON ST.JUDE SAGA
Senior Communications Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nicole McDonald

Rehani Isidore November 17, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

The Senior Communications Officer in the office of the Prime Minister Nicole Mc. Donald, has accused the Opposition of (quote) “spreading falsehoods”.

Her rejoinder comes one day after the SLP announced plans to stage a November 26th protest march on the St. Jude matter.

