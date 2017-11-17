Senior Communications Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister, Nicole McDonald
MC DONALD CALLS OUT SLP ON ST.JUDE SAGA
Rehani Isidore
November 17, 2017
2017-11-17
The Senior Communications Officer in the office of the Prime Minister Nicole Mc. Donald, has accused the Opposition of (quote) “spreading falsehoods”.
Her rejoinder comes one day after the SLP announced plans to stage a November 26th protest march on the St. Jude matter.
