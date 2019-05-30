The re-location of the fruit and vegetable vendors to make way for the re-development of the Castries market has hit a snag. The vendors, who operate along Jeremie Street, Castries, are protesting their eviction.
The re-location of the fruit and vegetable vendors to make way for the re-development of the Castries market has hit a snag. The vendors, who operate along Jeremie Street, Castries, are protesting their eviction.
The National Nurses Association pushed back its activities to observe Nurses Week because they clashed …