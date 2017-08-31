Mayor of the City of Castries Endorses Government plans for Castries Market

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Mayor of the City of Castries has endorsed the extensive and impressive plans by the Government of Saint Lucia to upgrade and modernize the Castries Market.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Honourable Allen Chastanet, along with Mayor Peterson D. Francis and representatives of the Ministry of Planning and the Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) took a tour of the Castries Market on Saturday August 26th, during which they discussed various ways to improve the area for the comfort of vendors and shoppers.

The tour, which took officials through the Vendors’ Arcade, and the Craft, Food, Provisions and Fish Markets, is part of plans to enhance the facility and the general image of the city.

In the coming weeks, members of the public will see the transformation through a reinvigorated design and structure which will include new ultramodern re-modelling, bandstand to accommodate regular entertainment, proper ventilation and a food court.

Speaking to the plans, Prime Minister Chastanet stated: “The idea is to raise the standard and quality of vending”.

Making reference to one of the most successful markets – Borough market in London, Prime Minister Chastanet hopes to emulate some of the features such as cooking stalls, cottage industries and bars.

“It is all part of the beginning of plans to redevelopment the City of Castries,” noted Prime Minister Chastanet.

In his endorsement remarks, His Worship Mayor Peterson D. Francis said this blueprint calls for the modernization and reengineering of vending in Castries.

“We are trying to get all stakeholders involved and I wish for solely Saint Lucian products to be sold in the Castries market. It’s an exciting time because obviously there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, a lot of conversation that needs to be had, but we’re eager to get started”.

The plan and design for the Castries Market is already being pencilled by the architects and will be completed and presented to the public soon.