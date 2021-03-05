Home / Breaking News / MAYOR FRANCIS ON SURVIVING COVID-19

Check Also

OPPOSITION MEMBERS TAKE THE COVID-19 VACCINE SHOT

OPPOSITION MEMBERS TAKE THE COVID-19 VACCINE SHOT   Best free WordPress theme

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    March 4, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    Why are these people giving out vaccines without gloves 🧤 on their hands wearing a mask below your nostrils doesn’t protect you from the Covid please wear you’ll masks 😷 properly smdh

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved