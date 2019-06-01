The mayor of Castries Peterson Francis responds to the flood of criticism surrounding his handling of the eviction of the Jeremie Street vendors. Francis was the guest on Friday’s edition of ‘Straight Up’ with his brother Claudius Francis.
All of them are vendors whether inside or outside, they should have been taken inconcideration. Its sad that all these vendors are lucians and black people and yet would think of themselves and not of they fella brothers.MR MAYOR u could have used your heart.
I love the new location. Lucians should just respect the law that’s all.