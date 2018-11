CITY MAYOR PETERSON FRANCIS HAS ACCUSED THE OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE OF DISRESPECT FOR ALLEGEDLY SNUBBING A MEETING REQUEST. POLICE CHIEF SEVERIN MONCHERRY HAS REFUTED MAYOR FRANCIS’ CLAIMS AND SAYS HIS COMMENTS ARE AN ATTACK ON THE ROYAL SAINT LUCIA POLICE FORCE.

