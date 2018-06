As the world celebrates World Environment Day, a partnership between Massy Stores and a youth-led recycling company has been strengthened.

Last year, the Jua Kali team, which is focused on waste recovery and recycling could be seen outside Massy Stores, collecting plastic and bottles from the public, in exchange for Massy loyalty points. Through this pilot project, the local start-up company was able to recover a significant amount of waste from customers.

