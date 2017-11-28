MASSY STORES/YOPLAIT DONTE 62 GRAND TO CANCER FIGHT

Massy Stores Saint Lucia Limited and Yoplait have donated $53,000 to National Community Foundation and Faces of Cancer.

The funds were raised during the 10th annual Massy Stores & Yoplait Breast Cancer Campaign. During the six-week campaign, a number of special initiatives were organized to bring awareness to breast cancer and to raise funds for women living with this disease.

The funds donated did not surpass last year’s figure. However, a donation of $10,000 was given to the National Community Foundation from an anonymous sponsor bringing the total for 2017 to $63,000, $1,000 more than last year.

Massy Stores and Yoplait have pledged their commitment to continue to raise awareness and funds to help women living with the disease.