Despite some initial skepticism, Massy Stores customers have embraced the supermarket chain’s new plastic bag policy, which encourages shoppers to use reusable shopping bags or pay $0.25 cents per plastic bag.

The media descended on Massy’s Sunny Acres store on Tuesday June 3rd, the first day of this policy shift.

