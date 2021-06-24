Home / Breaking News / MASSY STORES LOVE SAINT LUCIA PART 2

MASSY STORES LOVE SAINT LUCIA PART 2

Allin Fevrier June 23, 2021 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

With the country focused on economic recovery in light of covid-19 challenges, the importance of supporting local continues to be emphasized in all sectors. Massy stores recently launched a promotional campaign, to create greater awareness and visibility of small and medium sized local manufactures who supply its stores is one such example of how this is taking root. The supermarket retailer’s campaign complements the national initiative of the ministry of commerce which invites the public to “love all things St. Lucia”.

