Massy Stores Issues Statement on La Clery Store Chopping

(Press Release) June 8, 2017 – Earlier this morning there was an incident at our La Clery Store between two groups of individuals, which resulted in some of the parties being hurt and taken to hospital. In the resulting melee two of our staff members suffered minor injuries and many were very traumatized.

Given this unfortunate situation, the store had to be closed temporarily to facilitate police investigation of the matter. Measures were immediately put in place to provide support and counselling to the team working at the store during the incident.

The safety of our team and customers is of paramount importance to Massy Stores (SLU) Ltd. We are very concerned about the crime situation, which is having a negative impact on local businesses and how we operate. As one of the island’s leading retailers, creating a safe shopping experience and an equally safe work environment for staff is very important to us.

In that regard we continue to place tremendous resources into upgrading our security infrastructure, training security personnel and our teams on how best to respond to various situations which could arise. However we can never fully anticipate how such a situation may play out as was the case this morning and wish to apologize to customers who were in the store this morning while this crime was being perpetrated.

We are currently undertaking a full assessment of what transpired at our La Clery store today, to determine further measures which can be implemented to safeguard our team, customers and property across our chain of stores.

