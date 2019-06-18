The Blind Welfare Association has received some welcome assistance from Corporate St. Lucia.The funds are intended to help the organisation continue its assistance to the blind and visually impaired in St. Lucia.
The Blind Welfare Association has received some welcome assistance from Corporate St. Lucia.The funds are intended to help the organisation continue its assistance to the blind and visually impaired in St. Lucia.
Several Caribbean governments are stating their interests in increasing trade ties with the African continent. …