Massy Stores 2017 Scholarship and Grant Awardees 2017

Massy Stores (SLU) limited is continuing its tradition of assisting the children of its employees to make a smooth transition from primary to secondary school.

The outstanding young people will receive financial and other support over the next five years, as part of the company’s 2017 scholarship and grants programme.

The excited young scholars were awarded during a ceremony at the company’s headquarters on Friday august 25th, 2017.



