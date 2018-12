Regional supermarket giant Massy stores has again embraced the Salvation Army as the globally respected philanthropic agency embarks on another initiative to make life a little easier for needy Saint Lucians. With help from the public, the Salvation Army in partnership with Massy stores wants to provide 1000 food and grocery hampers to Saint Lucian households most in need this Christmas season.

