Massy Gourmet Officially Re-Opens

Massy stores has officially reopened the doors to its gourmet branch.

The re-structured store now offers 10 exciting services to customers, from a deli café to a butcher counter and salads.

The gourmet branch also provides freshly packed seafood.

Minister Responsible For Commerce Bradley Felix commended the supermarket chain for its ability to market home-grown foods.

Other services and products on offer at the re-branded massy gourmet include, hot soups, open faced sandwiches, fresh ground coffee and paninis.

Managing director, Martin Dorville says the store’s vision is to be the premier retailer in the Caribbean basin, and continuously extend their reach.

In august 2016, the chain re-branded and changed their names from consolidated foods limited to massy stores.

There are currently 46 massy stores retail locations in the region namely – Trinidad, Barbados, St. Vincent and Guyana, including Saint Lucia’s 11-based stores.